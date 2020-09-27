She Represents – Jazze Interviews Anntreece Jones Productions

This week Jazze I’m interviewed Anntreece Jones the owner of Anntreece Jones Productions @anntreecejonesproductions. We talked about why she started her own film production company, over coming Multiple Sclerosis and being a mother to Autistic kids. She also talks about keeping God first and putting talent on from Fort Worth, her hometown. They are currently working on a TV series called “Blocked” and you can support the film by donating to their GoFundMe Page https://www.gofundme.com/f/The10Dream

She was also featured in the Dallas Weekly. Please check out here feature here https://www.dallasweekly.com/articles/she-represents-anntreece-n-jones/

