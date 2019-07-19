She Represents – Jazze Radio-Chica Interviews Hairstylist Tabitha “HottHandz” Lorick

Tabitha “HottHandz” Lorick has been in the hair industry for over 20 years hailing from the streets of St. Louis, Missouri my passion for hair intensified and I became a top Hair Stylist. In 2015 I relocated to the DFW area quickly adjusting to the new city I worked hard to gain substantial clientele. I am a passionate and trendy license stylist that specializes in an array of natural hair care and styles as well as hair extensions. I take my passion very seriously by staying up to date on current trends and styles and participating in advanced classes and a variety of hair shows. Hotthandz dynamic with each client is diverse natural and unique. It’s nothing like making a person feel so good about themselves when you turn their chair around to view their new look they begin to cry and hug you. The best business card anyone can give is by passing on to others how your gift has blessed them. I love to sale and give confidence to everyone who sits in my chair. Recently while working with a homeless gentlemen by the name of Larry Green he and I became a viral sensation. Although the notoriety is nice I never lose sight that whatever I do it is to ensure my clients or my fellow brother/sister in the community understands they are valuable, beautiful and loved. Please be on the lookout for additional homeless make overs.

Tabitha was also featured in The Dallas Weekly. Here’s a link to her article https://www.dallasweekly.com/articles/she-represents-7/

