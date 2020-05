Boosie under fire for saying he made a “grown women” give oral sex to his son & nephew at 12 & 13 years old in a Instagram Live video that is now circulating online. Some people are calling for Child Protective Services to step in and confront Boosie. Not sure if this video is old, that what some people are saying, regardless it is not being received well.

