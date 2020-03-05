Radio One Dallas St. Jude Radiothon / Staff Meeting [PHOTOS]

C

ancer is diagnosed each year in about 175,000 children ages 14 and under worldwide.

childhood cancer is found in children and teens, and sometimes young adults. It is not just one disease, but multiple. There are various types, which can be found in different places throughout the body. The causes of childhood cancer and cancer, in general, are not completely understood but Radio One Dallas rallied for a great cause Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Below are some photos from the St. Jude Radiothon and staff meeting. Please share your photos and use your spirit of influence to meet and exceed our goal of $50,000.

DONATE TODAY