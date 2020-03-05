CLOSE
Radio One Dallas St. Jude Radiothon / Staff Meeting [PHOTOS]

Posted 17 hours ago

ancer is diagnosed each year in about 175,000 children ages 14 and under worldwide.

childhood cancer is found in children and teens, and sometimes young adults. It is not just one disease, but multiple. There are various types, which can be found in different places throughout the body. The causes of childhood cancer and cancer, in general, are not completely understood but Radio One Dallas rallied for a great cause Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Below are some photos from the St. Jude Radiothon and staff meeting. Please share your photos and use your spirit of influence to meet and exceed our goal of $50,000.

 

DONATE TODAY

1. Radio One Dallas St. Jude Radiothon/ Staff Meeting

Radio One Dallas St. Jude Radiothon/ Staff Meeting Source:Reagan Elam-radio-one.com

St. Jude Radiothon st. jude,radio one dallas

2. Radio One Dallas St. Jude Radiothon/ Staff Meeting

Radio One Dallas St. Jude Radiothon/ Staff Meeting Source:Reagan Elam-radio-one.com

St. Jude Radiothon st. jude,radio one dallas

3. Radio One Dallas St. Jude Radiothon/ Staff Meeting

Radio One Dallas St. Jude Radiothon/ Staff Meeting Source:Reagan Elam-radio-one.com

St. Jude Radiothon st. jude,radio one dallas

4. Radio One Dallas St. Jude Radiothon/ Staff Meeting

Radio One Dallas St. Jude Radiothon/ Staff Meeting Source:Reagan Elam-radio-one.com

St. Jude Radiothon st. jude,radio one dallas

5. Radio One Dallas St. Jude Radiothon/ Staff Meeting

Radio One Dallas St. Jude Radiothon/ Staff Meeting Source:Reagan Elam-radio-one.com

St. Jude Radiothon st. jude,radio one dallas

6. Radio One Dallas St. Jude Radiothon/ Staff Meeting

Radio One Dallas St. Jude Radiothon/ Staff Meeting Source:Reagan Elam-radio-one.com

St. Jude Radiothon st. jude,radio one dallas

7. Radio One Dallas St. Jude Radiothon/ Staff Meeting

Radio One Dallas St. Jude Radiothon/ Staff Meeting Source:Reagan Elam-radio-one.com

St. Jude Radiothon st. jude,radio one dallas

8. Radio One Dallas St. Jude Radiothon/ Staff Meeting

Radio One Dallas St. Jude Radiothon/ Staff Meeting Source:Reagan Elam-radio-one.com

St. Jude Radiothon st. jude,radio one dallas

9. Radio One Dallas St. Jude Radiothon/ Staff Meeting

Radio One Dallas St. Jude Radiothon/ Staff Meeting Source:Reagan Elam-relam@raido-one.com

St. Jude Radiothon 2020 st. jude,radio one dallas,this shirt saves lives

10. Radio One Dallas St. Jude Radiothon/ Staff Meeting

Radio One Dallas St. Jude Radiothon/ Staff Meeting Source:Reagan Elam-relam@raido-one.com

St. Jude Radiothon 2020 st. jude,radio one dallas,this shirt saves lives

11. Radio One Dallas St. Jude Radiothon/ Staff Meeting

Radio One Dallas St. Jude Radiothon/ Staff Meeting Source:Reagan Elam-relam@raido-one.com

St. Jude Radiothon 2020 st. jude,radio one dallas,this shirt saves lives

12. Radio One Dallas St. Jude Radiothon/ Staff Meeting

Radio One Dallas St. Jude Radiothon/ Staff Meeting Source:Reagan Elam-radio-one.com

St. Jude Radiothon st. jude,radio one dallas

13. Radio One Dallas St. Jude Radiothon/ Staff Meeting

Radio One Dallas St. Jude Radiothon/ Staff Meeting Source:Reagan Elam-radio-one.com

St. Jude Radiothon st. jude,radio one dallas

14. Radio One Dallas St. Jude Radiothon/ Staff Meeting

Radio One Dallas St. Jude Radiothon/ Staff Meeting Source:Reagan Elam-radio-one.com

St. Jude Radiothon st. jude,radio one dallas

15. Radio One Dallas St. Jude Radiothon/ Staff Meeting

Radio One Dallas St. Jude Radiothon/ Staff Meeting Source:Reagan Elam-radio-one.com

St. Jude Radiothon st. jude,radio one dallas

16. Radio One Dallas St. Jude Radiothon/ Staff Meeting

Radio One Dallas St. Jude Radiothon/ Staff Meeting Source:Reagan Elam-radio-one.com

St. Jude Radiothon st. jude,radio one dallas

