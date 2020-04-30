CLOSE
Mark Cuban talks reopening Texas and joining Trumps advisory team

Mark Cuban sat down with WFAA for an interview to discuss Texas reopening, business, and more.

 

Cuban also talked about recently joining President Trumps advisory team that focuses on how to reopen America.  He has never been shy of not being a fan of Trump but he didn’t let that stop him from joining the team, He’s giving advice to trying to help “All I care about is helping the country do the right thing.” “If I disagree with him over a thousand things, but then he asks me to help this country then the answer would be, ‘Hell yes.'”

