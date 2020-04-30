Mark Cuban talks reopening Texas and joining Trumps advisory team

Mark Cuban sat down with WFAA for an interview to discuss Texas reopening, business, and more.

Credit: WFAA

Cuban also talked about recently joining President Trumps advisory team that focuses on how to reopen America. He has never been shy of not being a fan of Trump but he didn’t let that stop him from joining the team, He’s giving advice to trying to help “All I care about is helping the country do the right thing.” “If I disagree with him over a thousand things, but then he asks me to help this country then the answer would be, ‘Hell yes.'”

