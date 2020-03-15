Local Businesses Change The Rules Amid Corona Virus

You’ve probably already experienced long lines and limited supplies at you local grocery store due to Corona virus but now business across the metroplex are making big changes in order to encourage social distancing and make sure that they keep their shelves stocked.

Walmart is cutting store hours starting Sunday (March 15th) in order to give works time to restock. Walmart stores and neighborhood markets, which usually operate 24 hours a day will now open from 6 am to 11 pm. Walmart’s trucking fleet will continue to deliver to stores.

Other stores are following Walmart’s lead starting Monday, March 16th:

T-Mobile closing all indoor mall locations.

closing all indoor mall locations. Luluemon has canceled all yoga classes and is limiting store hours to 12 pm to 6 pm.

has canceled all yoga classes and is limiting store hours to 12 pm to 6 pm. Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie will close all stores worldwide until March 28th.

and will close all stores worldwide until March 28th. Neighborhood Goods will close all Texas locations until March 27th.

Source: DallasMorningNews.com

-KiKi J @officialkikij

