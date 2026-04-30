Getty Images / Laura Loomer / Candace Owens

The MAGA infighting between Laura Loomer and Candace Owens is getting very spicy.

Laura Loomer is now claiming that she has some very damaging information on right-wing influencer and former Trump ally Candace Owens, who has turned into one of the biggest critics due to his unjust and stupid war with Iran and the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

“George Farmer, the immigrant husband of Candace Owens @RealCandaceO, totaled his truck while driving drunk,” Loomer said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, referring to an incident that took place in 2023.

Loomer also claimed Owen’s husband was involved in “multiple accidents, including a 2023 DUI due to Farmer’s excessive drinking and driving,” and accused Owens of lying about the accident.

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“Despite Candace Owens denying her husband had ever been arrested and claiming his accident was simply a ‘fender bender’ that the police were never called over,” Loomer wrote. “Candace directly and deliberately lied to her viewers when she said this never happened.”

She then went on to attack the immigration status of Owens’ husband, asking “how Farmer was able to get U.S. citizenship in 2025,” and in true hater form tagged Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the post.



Owens has also been throwing shots at Loomer, claiming that she has blackmail material on Donald Trump, which forces him to post her content on his Truth Social account. Owens claims that Loomer and the President had a moment on Air Force One a year ago.

Whatever the case may be, we love to see MAGA going down in flames as they all fight with each other due to Trump’s stupidity.

It’s a beautiful thing to see.

The MAGA Girls Are Fighting: Laura Loomer Threatens To Expose Candace Owens was originally published on hiphopwired.com