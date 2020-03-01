Drake Channels JAY-Z With New Music

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Drake dropped off a surprise for fans on Saturday night with new music and a dope video to go with it. The video for “When to Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle,” was directed by Theo Skudra. At the beginning of the video Drake raps over JAY-Z’s “Song Cry” beat as he talks about the millions he’s made over his career and the hits that have kept him at the top of the Hip-Hop charts.

Drake, who went viral last month after being spotted in Brooklyn, finally reveals the video’s location, JAY-Z’s old stomping grounds, Marcy Projects. When beat drops for “Chicago Freestyle” Drake teams up with new R&B singer, Giveon.

