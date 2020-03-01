CLOSE
On-Air Talent
HomeOn-Air Talent

Drake Channels JAY-Z With New Music

Drake In My Feelings video

Source: Vevo / Youtube

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Drake dropped off a surprise for fans on Saturday night with new music and a dope video to go with it.  The video for “When to Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle,” was directed by Theo Skudra. At the beginning of the video Drake raps over JAY-Z’s “Song Cry” beat as he talks about the millions he’s made over his career and the hits that have kept him at the top of the Hip-Hop charts.

Drake and Jas Prince

Source: hiphopearly / http://www.hiphopearly.com

Drake, who went viral last month after being spotted in Brooklyn, finally reveals the video’s location, JAY-Z’s old stomping grounds, Marcy Projects.  When beat drops for “Chicago Freestyle” Drake teams up with new R&B singer, Giveon. 

Hit me up and let me know what you think of the new Drake joints at @officialkikij on all socials.

Source: Complex.com

-Kiki J

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Drake & His ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Sweater Got Sistas’ In Their Feelings
15 photos

The Latest

Drake , jay-z , Kiki J , new-music , news

Videos
Latest
DC Young Fly: I Did Some Thangs That…
 2 days ago
02.28.20
Thirsty Throwback: 10 Ladies From 90s/00s Who Are…
 3 days ago
02.28.20
10 items
Here Are 10 Celebrities Who Kept It Cute…
 3 days ago
02.27.20
Yaaassss Sis! H.E.R Launching Her Own Sunglasses Collection
 3 days ago
02.27.20
Keke Palmer, Sanaa Lathan, and Lil Mama’s Natural…
 3 days ago
02.27.20
5 Hydrating Toners That Will Bring The Best…
 3 days ago
02.27.20
CDC Warns Men About Beards And Facial Hair…
 4 days ago
02.27.20
6 items
Philadelphia Rename Passyunk Ave After The Legendary Roots
 4 days ago
02.27.20
Woman Calls On Jesus After Being Shot At…
 4 days ago
02.26.20
2 items
Nicki Minaj Is Looking AMAZING At The Trinidad…
 5 days ago
02.26.20
20 items
Like Fine Wine: Female Celebrities Over 50-Years-Old
 5 days ago
02.26.20
Cardi B. On Zaya Wade: ‘Let People Find…
 6 days ago
02.25.20
Eva Marcille And Tyra Banks Reunite On ‘Watch…
 6 days ago
02.25.20
Thoughts? The Biebs Singing Marvin Sapp’s ‘Never Would…
 6 days ago
02.25.20
#FarewellKobe: Vanessa Bryant Speaks Publicly For First Time…
 6 days ago
02.25.20
23 items
#MCM: 23 Big & Tall Zaddies Worthy Of…
 6 days ago
02.26.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close