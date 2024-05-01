Cardi B & Offset Are Back Outside Outside Again

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Cardi B is back outside with the hubby Offset . Balling on a budget will not be mentioned in this video. Peep what a high end purse

worse worth over $250,000 looks like. Spring fashion drip check courtesy of one of more trending couples still together . Watch the vibes

to prove that these two are still in it to win it.

Tune into The Flight Zone Weekdays from 3 to 7 pm For news that one can use !