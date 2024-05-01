Cardi B & Offset Are Back Outside Outside Again

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Cardi B is back outside with the hubby Offset . Balling on a budget will not be mentioned in this video. Peep what a high end purse
worse worth over $250,000 looks like. Spring fashion drip check courtesy of one of more trending couples still together . Watch the vibes
to prove that these two are still in it to win it.
