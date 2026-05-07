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Shilo Sanders Faces Legal Battle

Published on May 7, 2026
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Deion at JSU
Source: N/A / oneyard.co

Shilo Sanders is dealing with way more than football right now. The son of NFL legend Deion Sanders is still caught up in a courtroom battle tied to a 2015 incident with a former school security guard in Texas — and the money involved is crazy.

A judge previously hit Shilo with an $11.89 million judgment after former security guard John Darjean accused him of assault during an altercation when Sanders was a teenager. Darjean claims the situation left him with serious neck and spine injuries, while Shilo’s side has continued saying he was defending himself.

Now the drama’s heating back up because Shilo is trying to clear the debt through bankruptcy court, but Darjean’s lawyers aren’t letting up. They’re arguing the alleged actions were “willful and malicious,” which could keep the debt from being erased completely.

Reports also say Shilo’s legal team is fighting to keep certain evidence and old disciplinary records out of court as the case moves forward. Meanwhile, the former Colorado Buffaloes standout is still trying to focus on football while his name keeps getting pulled into headlines for reasons outside the game.

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