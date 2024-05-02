You’re Invited To The Largest Career Event DFW Has Ever Seen!

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Join 97.9 the beat, Majic 94.5 and Workforce Dallas for the 2024 DFW Career Fair on Wednesday, May 8th from 11am to 3pm at UNT Dallas campus!

There will be over 40+ employers looking to hire on the spot, workshops to enhance your job search, and so much more! Plus attendees can take advantage of the opportunity to get a FREE laptop for their household!

This career fair is inclusive providing career opportunities across various industries. There will be career opportunities for veterans, justice impacted, those with disabilities, senior citizens, and trade/ apprenticeship opportunities. We will also will have a professional resume writing instructional, educational panels and so much more.

You don’t want to miss this! Share this with someone that is looking to get a fresh start!

