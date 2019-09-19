CLOSE
Drake & His ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Sweater Got Sistas’ In Their Feelings

Posted September 19, 2019

Celebrity Sighting At F1 Abu Dhabi GP Event

Source: Barcroft Media / Getty


Whether you think he’s corny or not, we think Drake (with the beard) is fine AF…and now he’s giving the sistas’ even more reason to swoon.

See, on Wednesday (Sep. 18), the Champagne Papi hosted a little shindig for his personal trainer, Jonny Roxx, rocking a vintage crewneck Waiting To Exhale sweater. The front boasted the movie poster for the iconic 1995 film starring Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Lela Rochon, and Loretta Divine, and on the back was a quote from Terry McMillan, the author who wrote the book the film was adapted into.

“I am a black woman exhaling because a woman’s love is a privilege, not a right,” it read.

 

While it’s unclear where the Canadian rapper got this throwback top from, but Hot New Hip Hop reports that you may be able to find something similar on sale at eBay for $127 and a t-shirt version on Etsy for $378.

In the meantime, Black women (and a few men) were seriously in their feelings about Drizzy’s fashion sense:

