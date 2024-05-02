2024 NBA Playoffs: Mavs in Game 6!

Let’s not be modest, the Dallas Mavericks are BALLING in 2024! It’s been quite the journey from last season when the Mavs had back-to-back losses. So bad that SB Nation Writer Isaac Pelton describes is as the moment that “thrust them into the national spotlight despite missing the playoffs for the first time in four seasons.” In 2022, we fought hard to return to the NBA Finals only to lose 120-110 against the Golden State Warriors. This year, it feels like the Mavs have something to prove- to themselves, their family and friends, and the fans.

They’ve been the most improved team since the trade deadline, both in regard to winning percentage (20-7 vs. 28-23) and point differential per 100 possessions (plus-7.2 vs. minus-0.1) according to Dalton Triggs of DallasBasketball.com. If the Mavs keep up this momentum, we could be easily be headed back to the NBA Finals!

2024 NBA Playoffs, Round 1- Dallas Mavericks v. Los Angeles Clippers

Game 1- Sun, Apr 21 (LAC leads 1-0) 109-97

Game 2- Tues, Apr 23 (Series tied 1-1) 96-93

Game3- Fri, Apr 26 (DAL leads 2-1) 101-90

Game4- Sun, Apr 28 (Series tied 2-2) 116-111

Game 5- Wed, March 1 (DAL leads 3-1) 123-93

Wednesday night, the Dallas Mavs brought the storm to LA as they defeated the Clippers in a 30-point game, 123-93! Luka Doncic led the team with 35 points with insane support from the Dereck Lively II and Maxi Kleber who hit four threes in the first half!

Of course Kyrie Irving showed up with some insane new moves! With eight minutes left in the game during the 3rd quarter, Dallas really began to pick up momentum. James Harden lost control of the ball, and in comes Irving with a steal followed by a fast break. As soon as he went for the layup, Mann, Zubac, and Powell surrounded him until he completed the shot with a crazy behind the back trick!

The series, which was tied 2-2, has now given the Mavs lead as they prepare to head back home to Dallas for Game 6! Get ready to cheer them on this Friday, May 3 at 8:30 PM! Tickets for Game 6 are as low as $161.00 in the upper terrace level of the American Airlines Arena.

Photo Courtesy of Mavs.com

