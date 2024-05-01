Two very special guests are in the building holding it down with Kyle, while Lo and Alton are away at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage cruise!
Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
We’re talking deal-breakers, diss tracks, skipping showers, and everything in between with B. Simone and Ernestine Morrison.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:
- Cardi B & Offset Are Back Outside Outside Again
- Deal-breakers, Diss Tracks & Skipping Showers ft. Guest Hosts B. Simone & Ernestine Morrison
- Who Is The Richest Black Woman In The World?
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
Deal-breakers, Diss Tracks & Skipping Showers ft. Guest Hosts B. Simone & Ernestine Morrison was originally published on themorninghustle.com
-
DFW Career Fair- Registration
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Who Is The Richest Black Woman In The World?
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
No More City Girls Music In 2024
-
Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & His Entire Existence With Surprise Release, “euphoria”
-
Glorilla Hit With Police Citation & A DUI Live On Camera
-
100 Things your future spouse & you should talk about BEFORE Marriage.