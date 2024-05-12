Listen Live
Sha’carri Richardson Just Secured Another Bag

Published on May 11, 2024

Congratulations to our very own DFW generational icon Sha’carri Richardson. The minor set back for the major comeback is happening. Check

out this track superstar run her way right into National commercial for Sprite. If motivation, dedication, and separation were a girl from Dallas, paint

the picture and title it Sha’carri Richardson. The USA Olympic games will be beautiful thing.

Shacarri Richardson Sprite

