See Teyana Taylor’s Adorable Mommy-Daughter Dance Moment With Her Youngest Daughter Rue Rose

As we celebrate mothers worldwide this weekend, there is nothing we love more than seeing an adorable mother-daughter moment. Thanks to celebrity mothers like Teyana Taylor, we have several examples to ‘ooh’ and ‘aah’ over.

Our internet nieces and nephews are growing up in front of our very eyes.

Like Mother, Like Daughter: Teyana Taylor helps her daughter, Rue, prepare for a weekend dance recital.

On May 11, Teyana shared a heartwarming video on Instagram. It captured a precious moment of her and her daughter, Rue Rose, 3, practicing for a dance recital that was scheduled for the same day. The routine, set to the IG reel melody of Sade’s “By Your Side,” featured the mother-daughter duo gracefully moving in a circle within a gazebo.

The two – clad in casual attire and chunky black shoes – curtsy, pirouette and pose together. Teyana also picks up her youngest daughter and twirls her in the air.

Talk about cuteness overload!

“Omg, y’all, niece Rue has her first recital today!! and all I can think about is her having us rehearsing everywhere..LITERALLY LOL. It ain’t matter where we were, lol. My girl wanted to be ready! I will def be the mom with the camcorder in the middle of the isle ,“ Teyana captioned her IG post.

She adds, “I’ll always be here for you babygirl no matter where we are! Every room is a stage for you, @babyruerose I love you, mama! ”

Emojis, love, and joyous notes have poured into Teyana’s comment section. Over 1,900 fans, friends, and fellow celebrities have commented. “Soooo cute!“ writes Toni Braxton, echoing the sentiments of many.

RELATED: Teyana Taylor Raises Concerns Iman Shumpert Introduced Other Women To Their Girls During Visits

Teyana is not just a mom – she’s a cheerleader, a coach and a guide.

Teyana’s recent video is a testament to her love of motherhood. It echoes the sentiments she often shares publicly, gushing over her experiences watching Rue and her eldest daughter, Junie, 8, grow up. Teyana’s journey as a mother seems to be a constant source of joy and learning, and she cherishes every moment.

During a January 2024 interview with Tamron Hall, Teyana shared her feelings. Tamron asked the Book of Clarence actress about lessons she has learned from her daughters.

The Harlem native responded, “You know, having Junie and having Rue has definitely made me spare a few more apologies to my mom. ‘Cause I’m like, ‘Girl! Girl, girl.‘”

When Tamron asked whether Teyana thinks her daughters will follow her footsteps in Hollywood, she jokingly said, “You know what’s crazy? They do everything. And I’m like one of them moms that is like, whatever they want to be like I get everything they need for it. You want to be in gymnastics? I’m bringing the little gymnastic stuff. You want to play basketball? Here’s the ball. You want to be a drummer? Here are the drums. You want to be a doctor? Here’s Doc McStuffins. Like you know, whatever it is that you want to do, I am here for it. Like I want them to go until they figure out what they want to do. I will not be that mom that’s like forcing them into something that they don’t want to do.”

See Teyana talk about motherhood and the joys of raising daughters, Rue and Junie, below.

See Teyana Taylor’s Adorable Mommy-Daughter Dance Moment With Her Youngest Daughter Rue Rose was originally published on hellobeautiful.com