Drake Debuts New Single “War”; Ends Beef w/The Weeknd

Drake has released a new song with a video called “War.” The song confirms that Drizzy and his former collaborator, The Weeknd may have patched things up. The two Canadian rappers have been in an apparent beef since they worked on “Take Care.”

“OVOXO link up, man don’t drink up, me in the trillers/Packs and sticks and cash and Baka, Gucci, P, and dealers/And the boy that sound like he sang on Thriller/You know that’s been my ni__a, yeah/We just had to fix things, family, 6 tings, we can’t split up” – Drake on “War”

Earlier this year The Weeknd took a shot at Drake over his secret son on Gesaffelstein’s “Lost In The Fire” at that time the beef was seemingly in full force. Hopefully 2020 will bring these two musical heavyweights back together for a OVOXO reunion. Check out the video and hit me @officialkikij & let me know if it’s hot or not!

Do you think Drake and The Weeknd will work together in 2020? What is your favorite Drake/Weeknd song?

-Kiki J

