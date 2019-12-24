CLOSE
On-Air Talent
HomeOn-Air Talent

Drake Debuts New Single “War”; Ends Beef w/The Weeknd

State Of Mind Assets

Source: iOne Creative Services / iOne Creative Services

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Drake has released a new song with a video called “War.” The song confirms that Drizzy and his former collaborator, The Weeknd may have patched things up.  The two Canadian rappers have been in an apparent beef since they worked on “Take Care.” 

“OVOXO link up, man don’t drink up, me in the trillers/Packs and sticks and cash and Baka, Gucci, P, and dealers/And the boy that sound like he sang on Thriller/You know that’s been my ni__a, yeah/We just had to fix things, family, 6 tings, we can’t split up” – Drake on “War” 

Earlier this year The Weeknd took a shot at Drake over his secret son on Gesaffelstein’s “Lost In The Fire” at that time the beef was seemingly in full force. Hopefully 2020 will bring these two musical heavyweights back together for a OVOXO reunion. Check out the video and hit me @officialkikij & let me know if it’s hot or not!

 

Do you think Drake and The Weeknd will work together in 2020? What is your favorite Drake/Weeknd song?

Source: hiphop-n-more.com

-Kiki J

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Drake Is Making “Album Mode” Look Fine AF
7 photos

The Latest

Drake , Kiki J , new-music , news , the weeknd

Videos
Latest
Jmblya Fest 2019
The Real Rundown:Da Baby Had Dallas and The…
 1 day ago
12.23.19
Hide Ya Kids, Hide Your Wives: These Are…
 1 day ago
12.23.19
Ayana App Aligns Individuals With Culturally Competent Therapists
 2 days ago
12.23.19
Former WNBA Player Makes History Within The New…
 2 days ago
12.23.19
Philadelphia Nonprofit Receives $300K Grant To Increase Representation…
 2 days ago
12.23.19
Eddie Murphy Brought Mister Robinson, Gumby & More…
 2 days ago
12.22.19
Black Tulane Medical Students Stand On Former Slave…
 5 days ago
12.20.19
Lil Donald Altercation With NBA Young Boy, I…
 5 days ago
12.20.19
The House Impeached Donald Trump – Here’s What…
 6 days ago
12.18.19
Here Are 2019’s Most Popular Christmas Toys In…
 6 days ago
12.18.19
Greedy Pop Band Pursues Juice WRLD Lawsuit Despite…
 6 days ago
12.18.19
Miss Nigeria Reminded Me (Once Again) Of The…
 7 days ago
12.18.19
‘The Game’ Reportedly Returning To The CW
 7 days ago
12.17.19
‘The Game’ Reportedly Returning To The CW
 7 days ago
12.17.19
In Case You Missed: Shaq Tried To Shoot…
 1 week ago
12.17.19
Yung Ro Details Signing To Dreamchasers, Advice From…
 1 week ago
12.16.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close