Lil Uzi Vert Calls Out ‘Broke’ DJ Drama: ‘N***as Need Me 2 Drop 2 Pay Bills’

Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Lil Uzi Vert unleashed a Twitter storm on Thanksgiving shocking fans with his comments about DJ Drama and Don Cannon, who head up Uzi’s label, “Generation Now.” Within a series of tweets Uzi wrote, “F__k DJ Drama he broke,” “Ni__as need me 2 drop 2 pay bills…my best friend Mean Got More Money Den Drama I Swear on Everything he not even in the Industry @MeanXVI.”

Uzi also called out producers Forza who he claims stole and sold his music as well as Maaly Raw, “MAALY RAW A SNAKE 2 …. he tried to run off wit 20,000 back in the G wonder what that turned into…” Uzi has stated that his label is the reason why his delayed album, “Eternal Atake” has yet to drop, however, DJ Drama commented on a DJ Akademiks social media post saying that, “Uzi should put out EA [Eternal Atake] tomorrow or any day he wants,” he says that Uzi has his and Don Cannon’s full support.

What do you think of Uzi’s Twitter comments? Should Uzi release EA anyway? How do you feel about Uzi and Playboi Cardi’s bromance breakup?

Source: Complex.com

-Kiki J

Every Time Lil Uzi Vert Reminded Us Introverts Are Lit Too
16 photos

