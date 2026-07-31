Adult Summer Camp Series: Sudio Movie Grill Photo Recap

Source: Radio One / Urban One

Our Adult Summer Camp series came to a memorable close with one final night of laughs, great conversations, and classic nostalgia at Studio Movie Grill. Guests gathered for a lively happy hour before settling in for a special screening of the iconic comedy Coming to America, creating the perfect mix of socializing and entertainment.

TRENDING: Adult Summer Camp

From reconnecting with friends over drinks to sharing laughs during one of the most beloved comedies of all time, the evening was the perfect way to wrap up a summer full of unforgettable experiences. Thank you to everyone who joined us throughout the Adult Summer Camp series and helped make each event a success. Check out the photo gallery below to relive some of our favorite moments from the night!