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Adult Summer Camp

Adult Summer Camp Series: Sudio Movie Grill Photo Recap

Our Adult Summer Camp series came to a memorable close with one final night of laughs, great conversations, and classic nostalgia at Studio Movie Grill.

Published on July 31, 2026
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Exterior of a building with the text "EAT DRINK MOVIES" displayed prominently. Several people are walking outside the entrance.
Source: Radio One / Urban One

Our Adult Summer Camp series came to a memorable close with one final night of laughs, great conversations, and classic nostalgia at Studio Movie Grill. Guests gathered for a lively happy hour before settling in for a special screening of the iconic comedy Coming to America, creating the perfect mix of socializing and entertainment.

TRENDING: Adult Summer Camp

From reconnecting with friends over drinks to sharing laughs during one of the most beloved comedies of all time, the evening was the perfect way to wrap up a summer full of unforgettable experiences. Thank you to everyone who joined us throughout the Adult Summer Camp series and helped make each event a success. Check out the photo gallery below to relive some of our favorite moments from the night!

Two people holding a sign for "Adult Summer Camp" in a radio station studio with "97.9 The Beat" branding visible.
Source: Radio One / Urban One
A group of people sitting at a bar counter, watching a TV screen displaying a message. The bar has a dark, modern decor with pendant lights overhead.
Source: Radio One / Urban One
Two people sitting at a table, one holding a sign that says "Adult Summer Camp Summer 2023".
Source: Radio One / Urban One
Three smiling men posing in front of "97.9 The Beat" backdrop, wearing casual clothing and accessories.
Source: Radio One / Urban One
Three people smiling and posing for a photo in a crowded bar or restaurant, with "97.9 The Beat" signage visible in the background.
Source: Radio One / Urban One
Two people sitting at a table, smiling and giving thumbs up. They have drinks and snacks in front of them.
Source: Radio One / Urban One
Exterior of a building with the text "EAT DRINK MOVIES" displayed prominently. Several people are walking outside the entrance.
Source: Radio One / Urban One
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