Dallas! Join Us At District 3’s Councilman Casey Thomas Giving & Celebration Turkey Giveaway!

Join Us At District 3’s Councilman Casey Thomas Giving & Celebration Turkey Giveaway! This event is happening November 26th from 3pm -7pm at Concord Church 6808 Pastor Bailey Drive, Dallas TX. Bring the entire family for games, music and fellowship. Register in advance to receive a FREE turkey and all the trimmings just in time for Thanksgiving. To register please call 214-671-8930 or email yolanda.miller@dallascityhall.com.

Join Us At The Fort Worth Annual Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway With Councilwoman Kelly Allen Gray!

