CLOSE
Community
HomeCommunityBeat In The Streets

Dallas! Join Us At District 3’s Councilman Casey Thomas Giving & Celebration Turkey Giveaway!

Thanksgiving Giveaway With District 3's Councilman Casey Thomas

Source: Thanksgiving Giveaway With District 3’s Councilman Casey Thomas / Councilman Casey Thomas

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Join Us At District 3’s Councilman Casey Thomas Giving & Celebration Turkey Giveaway! This event is happening November 26th from 3pm -7pm at Concord Church 6808 Pastor Bailey Drive, Dallas TX. Bring the entire family for games, music and fellowship. Register in advance to receive a FREE turkey and all the trimmings just in time for Thanksgiving. To register please call 214-671-8930 or email yolanda.miller@dallascityhall.com.

Join Us At The Fort Worth Annual Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway With Councilwoman Kelly Allen Gray!

Dozens Of The Most Hilarious ‘Thanksgiving With Black Families’ Memes And Gifs
40 photos

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Instagram: Jazzeradiochica

Twitter: Jazzeradiochica

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Concord Church , Councilman Casey Thomas , giveaway , Jazze Radio-Chica , Thanksgiving , Turkey

Videos
Latest
Boys & Girls Club Of Harlem To Celebrate…
 23 hours ago
11.19.19
Kanye West Kanye West Announces His First Opera,…
 1 day ago
11.19.19
The Gospel According To Ye: On Sunday Service…
 1 day ago
11.18.19
Here’s Naomi Campbell’s First Shoot With A Black…
 2 days ago
11.18.19
Flawless! Beyoncé Looked Like A Billion Bucks Before…
 2 days ago
11.18.19
Nonprofit Aims To Empower Fathers And Children Impacted…
 2 days ago
11.18.19
Teen Entrepreneur Launches Clothing Line To Combat Gun…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
Spike Lee To Direct Film Inspired By Hip-Hop…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
Texas Criminal Court Halts Rodney Reed’s Execution [UPDATE]
 4 days ago
11.15.19
Behind The Scenes: Spike Lee To Direct Hip…
 5 days ago
11.15.19
Idris Elba Wants You To Know That He…
 5 days ago
11.15.19
Anti-Diversity Judge Gets Confirmed To Thurgood Marshall’s Legendary…
 5 days ago
11.15.19
“Love Songs” Singer Kaash Paige On Dallas Love,…
 5 days ago
11.14.19
After Lawsuit, Upscale New York City Salon Will…
 5 days ago
11.15.19
Netflix Is Making Beverly Hills Cop 4 Starring…
 5 days ago
11.15.19
Slam Dunk! Dwyane Wade Drops Dope Sock Line…
 5 days ago
11.15.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close