CLOSE
Community Site
HomeCommunity Site

Join Us At The Fort Worth Annual Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway With Councilwoman Kelly Allen Gray!

Fort Worth Thanksgiving Giveaway With Councilwoman Kelly Allen Gray

Source: Fort Worth Thanksgiving Giveaway With Councilwoman Kelly Allen Gray / Councilwoman Kelly Allen Gray

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Join Us At The Fort Worth Annual Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway Presented With Councilwoman Kelly Allen Gray! This event is happening on Saturday November 23rd from 8am until all the baskets are gone at True Love Sanctuary Christ Holy Sanctified Church 1911 Yuma Street, Fort Worth TX 76104. They will be feeding over 1000 families.

Application Requirements on the day of the event are as follows:

  • Valid Picture ID
  • Proof of Residence (Driver’s License/Utility Bill – Must be in your name/address and name MUST match
  • Working telephone required
  • ONLY ONE BASKET PER HOUSEHOLD
  • (Different name-same address will not be serviced.)

For more information please call 817-495-2958.

Skip Salmonella: 7 Vegan Meal Ideas For A Very Vegan Thanksgiving

Dozens Of The Most Hilarious ‘Thanksgiving With Black Families’ Memes And Gifs
40 photos

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Instagram: Jazzeradiochica

Twitter: Jazzeradiochica

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Councilwoman Kelly Allen Gray , FORT WORTH , giveaway , Jazze Radio-Chica , Thanksgiving , True Love Sanctuary

Videos
Latest
Boys & Girls Club Of Harlem To Celebrate…
 23 hours ago
11.19.19
Kanye West Kanye West Announces His First Opera,…
 1 day ago
11.19.19
The Gospel According To Ye: On Sunday Service…
 1 day ago
11.18.19
Here’s Naomi Campbell’s First Shoot With A Black…
 2 days ago
11.18.19
Flawless! Beyoncé Looked Like A Billion Bucks Before…
 2 days ago
11.18.19
Nonprofit Aims To Empower Fathers And Children Impacted…
 2 days ago
11.18.19
Teen Entrepreneur Launches Clothing Line To Combat Gun…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
Spike Lee To Direct Film Inspired By Hip-Hop…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
Texas Criminal Court Halts Rodney Reed’s Execution [UPDATE]
 4 days ago
11.15.19
Behind The Scenes: Spike Lee To Direct Hip…
 5 days ago
11.15.19
Idris Elba Wants You To Know That He…
 5 days ago
11.15.19
Anti-Diversity Judge Gets Confirmed To Thurgood Marshall’s Legendary…
 5 days ago
11.15.19
“Love Songs” Singer Kaash Paige On Dallas Love,…
 5 days ago
11.14.19
After Lawsuit, Upscale New York City Salon Will…
 5 days ago
11.15.19
Netflix Is Making Beverly Hills Cop 4 Starring…
 5 days ago
11.15.19
Slam Dunk! Dwyane Wade Drops Dope Sock Line…
 5 days ago
11.15.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close