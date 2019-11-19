Join Us At The Fort Worth Annual Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway With Councilwoman Kelly Allen Gray!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Join Us At The Fort Worth Annual Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway Presented With Councilwoman Kelly Allen Gray! This event is happening on Saturday November 23rd from 8am until all the baskets are gone at True Love Sanctuary Christ Holy Sanctified Church 1911 Yuma Street, Fort Worth TX 76104. They will be feeding over 1000 families.

Application Requirements on the day of the event are as follows:

Valid Picture ID

Proof of Residence (Driver’s License/Utility Bill – Must be in your name/address and name MUST match

Working telephone required

ONLY ONE BASKET PER HOUSEHOLD

(Different name-same address will not be serviced.)

For more information please call 817-495-2958.

