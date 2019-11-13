CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Skip Salmonella: 7 Vegan Meal Ideas For A Very Vegan Thanksgiving

Vegetarian mezze platter with tofu and broccoli skewer with peanut sauce, couscous, pita bread, fava bean dip, falafel, and eggplant curry

Source: Simon McGill / Getty

Forget what you may have heard — a Vegan Thanksgiving can be just as lit and fulfilling as a traditional one. And judging by the recent recall on raw turkeys over the last few years, an animal free Thanksgiving meal may be the best option for all of us this holiday season.

According to CNN:

“Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales, LLC recalled 91,388 pounds of raw ground turkey products after the USDA found that a sample of the products tested positive for a salmonella reading matching the outbreak strain. The samples were from a Sept. 11, 2018 production, and, according to the USDA, the rest of the products shipped nationwide.”

Last year, at least one person in California  passed away and 164 others across 35 states have been affected or hospitalized by the outbreak. But you can save yourself from the threat of Salmonella poisoning by choosing to have an animal free Thanksgiving this year.

 

Hit the flip to check these awesome Vegan meal ideas for the conscious eaters and meat-dissers of the family. 

Skip Salmonella: 7 Vegan Meal Ideas For A Very Vegan Thanksgiving  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
King Of NFL Shade Eric Reid Side-Eyes Colin…
 4 hours ago
11.14.19
Sir, Grow Up! 50 Cent Is Still Trolling…
 19 hours ago
11.14.19
New York State Bill Seeks to Outlaw Hymen…
 20 hours ago
11.14.19
Ranked: Messiest ‘All American’ Characters From Dusty To…
 22 hours ago
11.14.19
Ciara Unveils American Girl Holiday Storefront As She…
 24 hours ago
11.14.19
Rashard Lewis Talks BIG3, How Rockets Passed On…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
Rashard Lewis Talks BIG3, How Rockets Passed On…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
Free Celebrity Game & Drum Line Showcase! K-Camp…
 1 day ago
11.14.19
Kodak Black Sentenced To Nearly Four Years In…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
Kevin Hart Says Sex Tape Accuser Is Trying…
 1 day ago
11.14.19
Skip Salmonella: 7 Vegan Meal Ideas For A…
 1 day ago
11.14.19
Trina Says She Was Trying To Console ‘The…
 2 days ago
11.13.19
Ice Box King: The Many Unbothered Faces Of…
 2 days ago
11.13.19
Alexis Crawford’s Grisly Killing Is Detailed In Devastating…
 2 days ago
11.13.19
Pedro Pascal Talks About Landing Role As The…
 2 days ago
11.13.19
Lewk Of The Week: Laverne Cox Slaughtered The…
 2 days ago
11.13.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close