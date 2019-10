Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we would love for you to come out to Sip & Paint For Hope befefitting BarbaraCares organization. This event is presented by Eat.Pray.Hope. & Johnavich Studios.

Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer

