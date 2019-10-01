CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer

You Are The Power Concert

Source: Brian Ach / Getty

Mathew Knowles shared some heartbreaking news while on the set of Good Morning America: he’s battling breast cancer.

The 67-year-old longtime music exec revealed the news in a sit-down with Michael Strahan in an interview that is set to air tomorrow. GMA revealed a teaser clip on social media on Tuesday.

“How was it to tell your family about the diagnosis?” Strahan asks. We are keeping Mathew and the entire Knowles family in our prayers.

RELATED: Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Announces Battle With Prostate Cancer

RELATED: Alex Trebek’s Cancer Tumors Have Shrunk By 50 Percent ‘It’s Kind Of Mind-Boggling’

Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
It’s Lit!: Jordan Peele Lands Five-Year Exclusive Production…
 19 hours ago
10.02.19
Will Smith’s Bel-Air Athletics Collection Has Just Arrived…
 21 hours ago
10.02.19
Report: Louie Rankin, “Ox” From Belly, “Teddy Brukshot”…
 2 days ago
09.30.19
Too Short Becomes First Time Dad At 53
 2 days ago
09.30.19
Gabrielle Union To Executive Produce ‘Black Girl Magic’…
 2 days ago
09.30.19
Congratulations: Eva Marcille & Hubby Michael Sterling Welcome…
 2 days ago
09.30.19
Lupita Nyong’o To Explore History Of All-Women African…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
Hampton University Welcomes Students Displaced By Hurricane Dorian
 4 days ago
09.30.19
Sony & Disney/Marvel Strike A Deal, Spider-Man To…
 5 days ago
09.28.19
Here’s How Lil Wayne Changed The Game Of…
 5 days ago
09.28.19
Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Expecting Another Child…
 5 days ago
09.28.19
Blac Youngsta Arrested On Felony Gun Charge In…
 6 days ago
09.26.19
10 items
Lewk Of The Week: Gucci Mane & Keyshia…
 7 days ago
09.26.19
12 items
Royals Watch: Meghan Markle’s South Africa Trip Style…
 1 week ago
09.26.19
Terrence Howard Gives Head-Scratching Explanation For Quitting Acting
 1 week ago
09.25.19
10 items
Welcome To The 90’s: 10 Lipstick Brands That…
 1 week ago
09.26.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close