Kiki J
OJ Simpson Is On Twitter And It’s Creepy

O.J. Simpson Seeks Retrial In Las Vegas Court - Day 5

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Over the weekend O.J. Simpson surfaced on Twitter and it was a creepy as it sounds. The former football star and felon made not one, but three videos and Twitter just couldn’t deal.  Upon announcing he would be tweeting, now that he knows how to use the platform, Simpson said he had a lot of “getting even to do.” That was just the beginning, on Father’s Day Simpson took to Twitter to dish on some Kardashian tea, he put rumors to rest about Kris Jenner and her daughter, Khloe Kardashian. 

O.J.’s new Twitter account, which was created on the 25th anniversary of the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman, already has 600,000 followers and counting in just 48 hours. My first thought at seeing O.J.’s tweets was, “this man is going back to jail!” What was your thoughts? Comment below or hit me up on Twitter @officialkikij

Source: TMZ

-Kiki J

