The Dee List: Top 10 Richest Black Actresses

'Extant' - Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Since it’s Woman Crush Wednesday, let’s celebrate some of the queens who dominate the big and small screen, and secure the bag in a major way.

Here’s the Top 10 Richest Black Actresses:

  • #1: Janet Jackson Net Worth – $150 Million
  • #2: Halle Berry Net Worth – $70 Million
  • #3: Queen Latifah Net Worth – $60 Million
  • #4: Phylicia Rashad Net Worth – $55 Million
  • #5: Raven-Symone Net Worth – $55 Million
  • #6: Whoopi Goldberg Net Worth – $45 Million
  • #7: Vanessa Williams Net Worth – $27.5 Million
  • #8: Angela Bassett Net Worth – $20 Million
  • #9: Jada Pinkett-Smith Net Worth – $20 Million
  • #10: Thandie Newton Net Worth – $17.5 Million

Now most of Janet Jackson’s money comes from music, but let’s not front like she hasn’t been on tv since the 1970’s (that’s when “Good Times” came out, right…?)

Check out numbers 11-40 at FinancialJuneteenth

