Companies With Headquarters Located In Texas

Source: Raising Cane’s / Raising Cane’s exas has become a powerhouse for not only oil and gas, but major food and retail brands as well. Serving as the home base for some of the most recognizable companies in the industry. From fast-growing restaurant chains like Wingstop and Raising Cane’s to grocery giants like H-E-B. The Lone Star State offers the perfect mix of business-friendly policies, central location, and rapid population growth. These companies not only shape the local economy but also influence food culture and consumer trends across the United States. TRENDING: 35 TV Shows Filmed in Texas

Halliburton Halliburton Company provides products and services, including digital solutions, to the energy industry. The company supplies solutions to oil and natural gas companies around the world to help them achieve greater efficiency and cost savings. Located in Houston, Texas.

Texas Instruments Texas Instruments is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, and sells processing chips. Located in Dallas, Texas

ExxonMobil Love Local DFW News? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. ExxonMobil is an oil and gas corporation that produces energy and chemical products. Like Valero, you can find many Exxon and Mobil gas pumps around the state. Located in Irving, Texas

Whataburger Whataburger is a popular regional fast-food chain famous for its made-to-order burgers, distinctive orange-and-white branding, and strong presence across the southern United States. Located in San, Antonio

AT&T AT&T is the world’s largest telecommunications company, providing products and services to organizations (e.g., cloud, cybersecurity, Internet of Things) and individuals ( (e.g., TV service, internet, wireless data plans).



Currently located in Dallas, Texas but will be moving to Plano, Texas in 2028

Raising Cane’s Raising Cane’s is a fast-growing quick-service restaurant chain focused on a simple menu centered around high-quality chicken fingers, fries, and signature sauces. Located in Plano, Texas

Dell Technologies Dell Technologies consists of two divisions. Dell Client Solutions Group produces desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and other technology products for individual customers. Dell EMC Infrastructure Solutions Group provides servers, storage, and networking services for businesses. Located in Round Rock, Texas

Phillips 66 Gas Energy organization Phillips 66 Company operates four major segments: refining, midstream, marketing, and chemicals. Located in Houston, Texas

Valero Energy Valero Energy is the largest independent petroleum refiner in the world and America’s largest renewable fuels producer. You can find Valero gas pumps all around Texas. Located in San Antonio, Texas

Torchy’s Tacos Torchy’s Tacos is a fast-casual restaurant brand known for its creative, chef-inspired tacos and bold flavors, with locations expanding nationwide. Located in Austin, Texas

Sysco Sysco Corporation sells, markets, and distributes food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, hotels, and other organizations. The company also offers equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries.



Located in Houston, Texas

Oracle Oracle is a computer technology corporation that provides database, platform, and infrastructure services. Located in Austin, Texas

USAA The United Services Automobile Association (USAA) serves millions of military members and their families with insurance, banking, and investment services. Located in San Antonio, Texas

CBRE Group CBRE Group Inc. is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm. The organization offers a range of services, including transaction and project management, property management, investment management, property sales, and more. Located in Houston, Texas

ConocoPhillips ConocoPhillips is an energy company that explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and other resources to supply power. Located in Houston, Texas

Kimberly-Clark Kimberly-Clark Corporation produces paper-based personal care products through a variety of brands (e.g., Huggies, Kleenex, U by Kotex) and hygienic solutions for workplaces via Kimberly-Clark Professional (e.g., toilet paper/paper towel dispensers, commercial cleaning supplies). Located in Irving, Texas

American Airlines Group American Airlines Group is one of the largest airlines in the world, offering more than 6,000 flights to 350 destinations in 50 countries. Located in Fort Worth, Texas

Wingstop

Wingstop Inc. is a global fast-casual restaurant brand specializing in cooked-to-order chicken wings, offering a variety of bold flavors through more than 2,000 locations worldwide Located in Dallas, Texas

Dave & Buster’s Dave & Buster’s Is a dining and entertainment company that combines a full-service restaurant with arcade games and sports viewing experiences across North America. Located in Coppell, Texas

Chuy’s Holdings Chuy’s is a full-service restaurant chain known for its Tex-Mex cuisine and vibrant, eclectic dining atmosphere with locations across the United States. Located in Austin, Texas; Moving to Orlando, Florida

H-E-B Source: CLIENT LOGO / CLIENT LOGO H-E-B is one of the largest privately held supermarket chains in the U.S., known for its strong Texas presence, high-quality products, and customer-focused service. Located in San Antonio, Texas

Brookshire Grocery Company Brookshire Grocery Company operates a network of supermarkets and pharmacies across Texas and neighboring states, offering a wide range of grocery and household products. Located in Tyler, Texas

Central Market Central Market is an upscale grocery store concept owned by H-E-B, specializing in gourmet foods, organic products, and unique international selections. Located in Dallas, Texas

Keurig Dr Pepper Source: Dr. Pepper / This logo was provided by Dr. pepper. Upload by relam@radio-one.com Keurig Dr Pepper is a major beverage company producing and distributing soft drinks, coffee systems, and other beverages through a portfolio of well-known brands. Located in Frisco, Texas