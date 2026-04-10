Latto Teases New Music Sampling Soulja Boy – Fans Locked in

Atlanta rapper Latto is keeping the momentum strong—even during one of the biggest personal moments of her life.

As speculation and excitement continue to build around her pregnancy, Latto is proving she’s not slowing down anytime soon. The chart-topping artist recently previewed unreleased music, giving fans a taste of what’s next while subtly tying it into her current “pregnancy rollout” era.

Clips circulating online show Latto vibing to a new track, sparking immediate reactions across social media. While she hasn’t officially dropped the song or confirmed a release date, the preview alone was enough to get fans talking—and anticipating another hit

Click here to hear new snippet here