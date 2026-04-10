Listen Live
Close
Music

Latto Teases New Music Sampling Soulja Boy – Fans Locked in

Latto Previews New Heat Sampling Soulja Boy, And Fans Are Loving The Throwback Vibe

Published on April 10, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black Women's History Month Logo
Latto's Christmas in Clayco charity giveaway

Atlanta rapper Latto is keeping the momentum strong—even during one of the biggest personal moments of her life.

As speculation and excitement continue to build around her pregnancy, Latto is proving she’s not slowing down anytime soon. The chart-topping artist recently previewed unreleased music, giving fans a taste of what’s next while subtly tying it into her current “pregnancy rollout” era.

Clips circulating online show Latto vibing to a new track, sparking immediate reactions across social media. While she hasn’t officially dropped the song or confirmed a release date, the preview alone was enough to get fans talking—and anticipating another hit

Click here to hear new snippet here

TUNE IN DJ DON PERRYON WEEKDAYS 5PM THE DRIVE AT 5 MIX | FOLLOW ME @DJDONPERRYON

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Gucci Mane Hosts Republic

Gucci Mane Responds To Pooh Shiesty In Diss Track, "You Went Out Like A Real Crash Dummy"

Hip-Hop Wired

Melania Trump's Impromptu Epstein Denial Speech Leaves Social Media Suspicious

Hip-Hop Wired
Report: Detroit Rapper Siditty Allegedly Shot & Killed

Report: Detroit Rapper Siditty Allegedly Shot & Killed

Hip-Hop Wired
Afrika Bambaataa Performs At Club de Ville

Afrika Bambaataa Dead At 68: Report

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
34 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

They So ATL! A Gallery Of Pretty Peaches, Swoon-Worthy Shawties & Beltline Belles Who Put On For The A On 404 Day

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
iOne Local Sales| R&B Lovers | 2025-12-04
Contests  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Register To Win tickets To The R&B Lovers Tour

Comment
Celebrity  |  Jason Lee

Police Brutality: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Deputy Caught On Camera Punching Another Black Man In Face

Comment
Music  |  almack

Why J. Cole’s The Fall-Off Has Fans Split

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close