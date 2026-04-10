Why J. Cole’s The Fall-Off Has Fans Split

Source: Lawrence Bryant / LB Photography

“The Fall-Off” is J. Cole’s seventh studio album. The project was highly anticipated by fans and was first teased in 2018. The album was released on February 6, 2026, and serves as J. Cole’s departure from his rap career. Because of this, fans have had mixed reactions online. Some feel underwhelmed when comparing “The Fall-Off” with earlier J. Cole albums like “2014 Forest Hills Drive” and “4 Your Eyez Only,” while others appreciate J. Cole’s emphasis on storytelling in this project. In particular, the song “The Fall-Off Is Inevitable” has split listeners. The track narrates J. Cole’s life in reverse, from passing to birth. The album is not all deep cuts, though — “Who TF Iz U” is the project’s lead single. “The Fall-Off” gives fans a lot to digest and stands out from all of Cole’s previous work.”