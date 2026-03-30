Ignite Students Hit the Court with the Mavericks

Basketball, community, and school pride are coming together in a major way as Ignite Community Schools partner with the Dallas Mavericks for an unforgettable experience, the “Court of Dreams” Tournament, and the clock is ticking to secure your spot.

Source: RONALD SHEPARD / RONALD SHEPARD

Set for Friday, April 3, 2026, at the iconic American Airlines Center, this high-energy event is more than just a game — it’s a full-day experience designed to bring students, families, and the community together through the power of sports.

The day tips off with the Ignite Tournament beginning at 12:30 PM, with exclusive court time running from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Students from all Ignite campuses will hit the hardwood, competing in a half-court tournament to earn the title of Ignite Campus Champion. But the excitement doesn’t stop there, the winning team will go head-to-head with Ignite staff in a highly anticipated Teacher vs. Student showdown that’s guaranteed to bring the energy.

Love Uncategorized? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

And just when you think the day can’t get any bigger, it continues that evening as the Dallas Mavericks take on the Orlando Magic at 7:30 PM, giving attendees the chance to experience an NBA game live in one of the most electric arenas in the country.

This partnership represents the launch of Ignite Brand Initiatives, with a goal of raising $10,000 in ticket sales to support continued student engagement and programming. Organizers are calling on families, supporters, and the community to show up and show out.

But here’s the key — don’t wait. Don’t hesitate. Don’t vacillate.

The deadline to purchase tickets is March 31, 2026, and this is one event you don’t want to miss. From competitive student matchups to professional basketball action, the Dallas Mavericks Court of Dreams Tournament is set to deliver memories that will last a lifetime.

Secure your tickets now and be part of something special.