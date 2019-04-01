Kruz Newz: Got a New Fashion Tip for You, Denim Panties!

Denim panties are real and they include a button + belt loops and they are only $315!!

They are designed to wear under or over your clothes!!!

A lot of people are not loving these jean diaper/panties calling them the ugliest thing they ever have seen!

Two words: Denim panties. The SSENSE editors show you five ways to take your Canadian tuxedo to the next level, featuring @_YPROJECT_, @Mugler, #JunyaWatanabe, and more https://t.co/vWmmqI4FHL pic.twitter.com/KGsGtcmso9 — SSENSE (@SSENSE) March 26, 2019

