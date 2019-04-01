Kruz Newz: Got a New Fashion Tip for You, Denim Panties!

35 reads Leave a comment
Denim panties are real and they include a button + belt loops and they are only $315!!
They are designed to wear under or over your clothes!!!
A lot of people are not loving these jean diaper/panties calling them the ugliest thing they ever have seen!
