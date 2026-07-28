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Political Analyst Kyle Kuzma Calls Out Mayor Zohran Mamdani

Kyle Kuzma, who apparently into political commentary as well as being an NBA player, had words for Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Published on July 28, 2026
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Kyle Kuzma, currently playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, apparently has strong thoughts about the political machinations in New York City. Taking to social media, Kyle Kuzma was critical of Mayor Zohran Mamdani after the city leader called for the arrest of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani shared a video on July 21, framing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a war criminal and previously shared plans of orchestrating the Israeli leader’s arrest for violating wartime maneuvers.

Kuzma, 31, took to X on July 26 and issued a missive toward the mayor while quote-tweeting the video.

From Kyle Kuzma:

This is 2026. People cosplaying as things they don’t have the authority, the talent, or the track record to actually be. Just for content.

A mayor playing president. A founder playing operator. A content creator playing one-on-one thinking he’s a pro. A 25yr old with a ring light playing economist. Everyone auditioning. Nobody building.

Were raising a generation that learning the reward isn’t in doing the thing it’s in looking like you did the thing. The clip is the career. The pose is the product. The soundbite is the substitute for a life’s work.

Don’t fall for distractions

While it isn’t certain what Kuzma’s angle is, he doesn’t appear afraid of the criticism hurled his way and is engaging the replies from critics without insults and instead appears to be measured in his response. We’ll share a couple of them below.

Photo: Getty

Political Analyst Kyle Kuzma Calls Out Mayor Zohran Mamdani was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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