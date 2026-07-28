Listen Live
Close
Local

Creative Economy Leadership Alliance Launches

The newly launched Creative Economy Leadership Alliance aims to secure more funding and state support for creative businesses.

Published on July 27, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indianapolis Cityscapes And City Views
Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

STATEWIDE — Workers across Indiana are joining forces to build a stronger voice for the state’s arts economy.

The newly launched Creative Economy Leadership Alliance aims to secure more funding and state support for creative businesses.

“What it’s about is that the creative economy is getting its own trade association,” Polina Osherov, executive director of Pattern said in an interview with Inside Indiana Business. “That means that we are going to be advocating and pushing for policies, investment, and infrastructure to support private sector creative industries.”

Osherov says the creative economy reaches far beyond traditional art galleries to include filmmakers, musicians, architects, and podcasters.

Current estimates value Indiana’s creative economy at roughly $10 billion, but Osherov believes the real economic impact is larger.

“We want to make sure that there are policies and investments in place to support the individuals who are creating jobs, growing companies, and investing in talent and place here in Indiana through creative industries,” she said.

Creative Economy Leadership Alliance Launches was originally published on wibc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

U.S. President Trump Meets With China's President Xi And Attends State Banquet

Elon Musk Clowned On His Own Platform Following Meltdown After Interview

Hip-Hop Wired
2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party

21 Savage Suffers Tragic Family Loss After Death Of Nephew

Hip-Hop Wired
US-POLITICS-TRUMP

President Trump Makes Odd Nicki Minaj Twerk Joke, MC Shuck & Jive Loved It

Hip-Hop Wired
Marvel Studios Panel At 2026 San Diego Comic-Con

David Jonsson's Casting As New Black Panther Has The Reactions on Vibranium

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comments
26 Items
Education  |  T.E. Thomas

Best HBCUs in 2026: Top-Ranked Historically Black Colleges

Comments
Relationships  |  Kerbi Lynn

Bye, Messy Miserables! Giannis Antetokounmpo Swiftly Shuts Down Crass Critics Wondering ‘Why He’s With His Wife’—’I Am In Love’

Comments
Lil Wayne
19 Items
Celebrity  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods?

Comments
A smiling woman in a red jacket stands in front of a billboard that reads "RENT'S DUE WE GOT YOU" and promotes a law firm and radio station.
Contests  |  emartinezione

Rent’s Due, We Got You

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close