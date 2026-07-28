Tay Keith was one of the top producers of his era who died far too soon in June, sending shockwaves throughout the Hip-Hop industry. In the wake of Tay Keith’s untimely passing, it is now being revealed that he left behind several high-profile assets in his estate.

As reported by TMZ, Tay Keith, whose real name is Brytavious Lakeith Chambers, left behind a large estate with considerable assets, with an unnamed family member serving as its administrator.

According to the court documents, Keith’s assets include money market accounts, bank accounts, and several high-end vehicles such as a Mercedes-Maybach and a Lamborghini. The assets also include 50% interest in a home in Memphis, where the producer hailed from, and a stake in Shadow Tequila.

In addition, Keith held interest in half of an unnamed engineering studio, publishing interests, royalties, and his vast music catalog.

According to all accounts we’ve seen, Keith was not married and didn’t have any children. The producer also didn’t leave behind a will, but the administrator is looking to get the assets released to the family.

Keith was responsible for many major hits, including Drake, Travis Scott, Sexyy Red, and several others.

Tay Keith was 29.

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Photo: Getty

Tay Keith Left Behind Several Assets After Untimely Passing was originally published on hiphopwired.com