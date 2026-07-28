Yella Beezy Rap Lyrics Being Used Against Him In Murder Trial

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Dallas rapper Yella Beezy was indicted for capital murder in March 2025 regarding the murder of another Dallas rapper, Mo3.

With Yella Beezy’s trial coming up, he and his legal team have been fighting to keep song lyrics out of the trial to be used against him; however, that fight was lost. Judge Anyiam ruled that his songs “keep it in the streets” & “on ya head” can be used by the prosecution.

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The Mo3 song “2 nineteen” can also be presented as evidence. This song touches on the shooting of Mo3 associate Royalee Pete. According to XXL, songs are not the only thing that can be used as evidence. Social media posts from both parties can be used as well. Several years ago, Yella Beezy did an interview with VladTV that can be used in the trial as well.

On Monday, Judge Chika Anyiam made a significant ruling in court ahead of Yella Beezy’s murder-for-hire trial. Yella is accused of hiring kewon white to murder Mo3.

TRENDING: Yella Beezy Charged With Capital Murder In Death of Rapper MO3

kewon white was accused of killing Mo3 and is set to go to trial August 24. Yella Beezy’s trial will take place soon after.During the battle to keep rap lyrics out of court, Beezy’s legal team brought in Dr.Erik Nielsen. A professor at the University of Richmond who has expertise in the area of rap lyrics and their history of being used in court. He says

“People found rap lyrics to be far more literal than the same lyrics characterized as country. If they’re saying, ‘I did this, or I did that’ … it can sound like a straight confession. It’s a perfect way to send people to jail for something they did not do.”

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This is not the best precedent for freedom of speech in hip-hop, though this is a slippery slope allowing lyrics to be used in court; it seems as though the decision in Yella Beezzy’s case is final.

Listen to the songs below: