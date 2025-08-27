Yella Beezy Trial Date Set in High-Profile Mo3 Murder Case

Dallas rapper Yella Beezy is officially set to face trial in 2026 on capital murder charges tied to the death of fellow Dallas artist Mo3.

Court records show Beezy — whose real name is Markies Conway — will head to trial on February 2, 2026, with a pre-trial hearing scheduled for January 9. A Dallas County grand jury indicted Beezy back in March, accusing him of hiring two men to kill Melvin “Mo3” Noble, who was shot and killed on Interstate 35-E in Oak Cliff in November 2020. Prosecutors say Beezy allegedly paid Kewon Dontrell White and Devin Maurice Brown to carry out the hit. Both men are also indicted and currently set for trial in November 2025.

At the time of Mo3’s death, the two rappers were rumored to be beefing online through diss tracks and interviews, though both denied having issues publicly. Detectives later tied White to the scene through cell phone data and witness statements, though Brown’s role remains less clear. Beezy has been on house arrest since March after posting a $750,000 bond. His attorneys continue to maintain his innocence, telling reporters they look forward to trial and believe their client will be cleared.

For Dallas hip hop fans, the case represents one of the city’s most high-profile legal sagas — bringing together questions of rap beef, street violence, and justice for Mo3, who was building a strong career before his life was cut short.

He first gained traction with his 2014 debut mixtape Shottaz, with follow-up projects like Shottaz Reloaded (2016) and 4 Indictments further fueling his buzz. In 2019, he broke into the charts with the remix of “Errybody” featuring Boosie Badazz and sparked a collab album Badazz Mo3 that reached No. 136 on the Billboard 200. His 2020 single “Broken Love” with Kevin Gates went double-platinum, and his posthumous projects Shottaz 4Eva and Legend continued chart success and released heartfelt tracks like “Outside (Better Days)” with OG Bobby Billions.

Even after his passing, Mo3’s voice stays protected. Earlier this year, his estate won a major court battle in Sherman, Texas, securing full ownership and control of his released and unreleased recordings. The case centered on nearly 130 tracks, including 51 unreleased songs, that an engineer claimed partial rights to after Mo3’s death. A jury sided with Mo3’s estate, ruling that he alone owns his work, forcing the engineer to hand over files, cancel copyright claims, and pay damages.

It’s a bittersweet but powerful win—ensuring that Mo3’s music, legacy, and intellectual property remain in his family’s hands, not tied up in disputes.

