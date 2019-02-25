Kruz Newz: Couple Sues Planned Parenthood for Child Support After Failed Abortion

A couple from Idaho traveled 700 miles to a New Mexico Planned Parenthood to avoid the mandatory waiting period in Idaho to have a drug-induced abortion for their third child.

They are now suing the New Mexico Planned Parenthood for the costs of raising their two-year-old son, who was born jaundiced and ill, a month shy of his due date.

