Kruz Newz: Couple Sues Planned Parenthood for Child Support After Failed Abortion

A couple from Idaho traveled 700 miles to a New Mexico Planned Parenthood to avoid the mandatory waiting period in Idaho to have a drug-induced abortion for their third child.

They are now suing the New Mexico Planned Parenthood for the costs of raising their two-year-old son, who was born jaundiced and ill, a month shy of his due date. 

