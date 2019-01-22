MLK Day Parade 2019 (Photos + Videos)
Posted January 22, 2019
1.
2.
We popped off MLK the beat way! We turnin’ up the all of Dallas today with the whole squad- PLUS- We makin’ it RAIN at the parade! Tryna keep you PAID! #mlkparade #dallas #getpaid #beaton33 #vedalocainthemorning #979thebeat
3.
4.
5.
6.
😱😱 @pskillzflow live from the #MLKparade #dallas!! #979thebeat
7.
#mlkparade #979thebeat #dallas #mlkday #squad
8.
We just move different! No hate! No competition! just love for Dallas/FT. Worth TEXAS! #thankyou to the DALLAS MLK CENTER FOR BEING GREAT PARTNERS! Thanks to @cw33dfw for rockin with the squad. And of course, thanks to our LISTENERS THAT ALWAYS SHOW LOVE TO OUR RADIO STATION! #MLKDAY2019 #MLKDAYPARADE #MLKDAYDALLAS #MARTINLUTHERKINGJR
9.
10.
11.
S/O the Homies tho!!!! @smudallas band for the ❤️. #mlk #mlkday
12.
When your boss got dat drip 💧 @mccrazy945 !!! Thanks for the love Soooouffff Dallassssss!!! From the entire squad! @liveandloca @lildonair @salazaronair @pskillzflow @hollywoodzay @officialkikij @gspook @melthemack @jaydominguez979 || 🎥 : @hollywoodzay
13.
@vedaloca ain’t new to this , she’s true to this cuz she knows you gotta turn up when you in da’ soufffffff!!!! 💯✅. Go on get it Veda!!!! #Ayyyye!!!! #liveandloca #979thebeat #mlkdayparade #mlk #979thebeat #radioonelife #southdallas #vedaloca 🎥: @hollywoodzay
14.
Happy Martin Luther King Day from your #1 Hiphop station if you received a #liveandloca bill, call 844-787-1979 tomorrow at 8:20AM. The 97th caller will get hooked up with $500 #979thebeat #beaton33 #liveandloca #MLKparade #cw33
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
@liveandloca The dopest morning show in North Texas! The squad! #mlkdayparade @979thebeat
