Kruz Newz: Apple Closing Stores in Plano and Frisco

10 reads
Apple is closing its stores in Plano’s Willow Bend and Frisco’s Stonebriar Centre and opening a new location in Dallas’ Galleria by April.  Apple is also planning on upgrading its store in NorthPark Center.

MacRumors, reported that Apple was closing the two Collin County stores – both located in the judicial U.S. Eastern District of Texas – to protect the company from patent lawsuits.

Apple Willow Bend is the company’s third oldest store and opened less than three months after the historic Tysons Corner and Glendale Galleria locations. Apple Willow Bend was entirely rebuilt in 2016 and reopened just ahead of the launch of the iPhone 7. It would be Apple’s first store with modern fixtures, a Forum, and a Video Wall to ever close.

