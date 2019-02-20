97.9 The Beat TV News
Texas Teen Almost Dies Taking Selfie On Margaret McDermott Bridge In Dallas [VIDEO]

A Texas teen almost died after slipping and falling 50 ft off of the Margaret McDermott Bridge trying to take a selfie in Dallas.

He suffered from a broken face, pelvis, and other important parts of his body.

Luckily, he’s still alive to tell his story and hopefully it deters other thrill seekers from making the same mistakes. It’s so crazy that some people will do almost anything to look cool on the ‘gram.

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

