Texas Teen Almost Dies Taking Selfie On Margaret McDermott Bridge In Dallas [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

A Texas teen almost died after slipping and falling 50 ft off of the Margaret McDermott Bridge trying to take a selfie in Dallas.

He suffered from a broken face, pelvis, and other important parts of his body.

Luckily, he’s still alive to tell his story and hopefully it deters other thrill seekers from making the same mistakes. It’s so crazy that some people will do almost anything to look cool on the ‘gram.

An 18-year-old’s quest for a sweet selfie landed him in the hospital recovering from multiple broken bones and a punctured lung. https://t.co/p8TAXhEk2y @erinjonesnews — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) February 19, 2019

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.