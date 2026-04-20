Hi Haters: Junelle Lyles Defends Husband Noah Lyles' Understated Reaction To Her Wedding Dress, Insists It Was 'Exactly What She Needed'

Junelle's wedding day was emotionally overwhelming due to absent loved ones and loss of her mother.

Noah's reaction provided the grounding and support Junelle needed to stay present on a difficult day.

Junelle appreciated Noah's genuine surprise at her dress, as it was different from what he expected.

Junelle Lyles has made a point of setting the record straight after online criticism of her husband, Noah Lyles, and his reaction to her wedding dress.

“I was in a princess dress. So he liked it,” she explained.

Source: Olivia Wong / Getty

The backlash began after a short clip of the couple’s “first look” circulated online. In the video, Noah’s response to seeing Junelle in her wedding dress was unenthusiastic, to say the least. His response to seeing his future wife in her wedding gown for the first time led some viewers to label his reaction as underwhelming, with lots of viewers commenting on how much that reception would hurt their feelings.

“As an overthinker, this reaction would ruin my whole day, and more,” one fan commented. Another added, “Did I miss him say ‘you look beautiful’?” One commenter even asked, “Is this a very awkward first date?”

In response to all of the backlash, however, Junelle Lyles is letting people know that the reality of that moment was far more layered than what the viral clip portrayed.

Addressing her social media followers directly, Junelle responded to the “mixed reviews” head-on, offering a real glimpse into what she had been experiencing behind the scenes. She started by explaining that her wedding day in Georgia was already emotionally overwhelming before the ceremony even began. Sadly, several of her closest loved ones were unable to attend after being denied visas, despite multiple attempts.

“It was just a lot emotionally going in because I wanted my family to be there,” she shared.

Those absences were made even more apparent by the loss of her mother, who passed away in 2021. Her absence was felt throughout the day, which understandably intensified every moment.

To add even more to the mix, a key person who was scheduled to deliver a speech failed to show up at the last minute.

“Five minutes before walking out that door, I was told that this person did not show up,” Junelle revealed. “Went out there basically holding back tears.”

By the time she made it to their first look, Junelle admitted that she was both overstimulated and emotionally drained, meaning that she needed some grounding and support. With that context in mind, Noah’s reaction took on a completely different meaning for her.

“That reaction that I got from Noah is exactly what I needed,” she explained in her video. “He tried to make me happy. He tried to make me talk because if he did not do that, I would probably be shut off that whole wedding.”

Rather than seeing his response as underwhelming, Junelle insisted that it was intentional and supportive. His effort to engage her in conversation helped pull her out of an emotional spiral and allowed her to stay present during such a difficult day.

“So what he gave, I truly appreciate,” she said.

One of the most talked-about moments in the video, his question about her style of dress, was also genuine surprise, according to Junelle. She revealed in her response that she had originally told him she would wear a mermaid-style dress—something more aligned with her usual fitted fashion choices. Instead, she walked out in a princess-style ball gown, which isn’t something she would normally gravitate toward.

“I was in a princess dress. So he liked it,” she explained.

“In that moment, that dress, that hair, that makeup did not matter,” she continued. “All I wanted was to feel comfortable. All I wanted was to laugh, to smile.”

You can watch her full reaction down below:

Hi Haters: Junelle Lyles Defends Husband Noah Lyles' Understated Reaction To Her Wedding Dress, Insists It Was 'Exactly What She Needed' was originally published on bossip.com