1 Store Clerk Shot & Killed At Valero Gas Station In Lewisville

Patrons fill up with gasoline and visit the convenience stor

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

1 store clerk at a Valero gas station in Lewisville, TX was recently shot & killed during a suspected robbery this morning (Friday). The victim’s name has not been released yet and it is unclear at the moment if Lewisville police have any suspects.

Check back for more updates as this story develops.

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

