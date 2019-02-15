1 Store Clerk Shot & Killed At Valero Gas Station In Lewisville

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

1 store clerk at a Valero gas station in Lewisville, TX was recently shot & killed during a suspected robbery this morning (Friday). The victim’s name has not been released yet and it is unclear at the moment if Lewisville police have any suspects.

Check back for more updates as this story develops.

Store clerk shot, killed during apparent robbery at Lewisville gas station: https://t.co/PF6WrJkXld pic.twitter.com/sTnW41kPmI — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) February 15, 2019

SEE ALSO: Prayers Needed: Baby Killed By Father In Lewisville Apartments [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: 1 Dead In Lewisville After Store Robbery [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: Crime In Pleasant Grove And The City’s Plan To Reduce It [VIDEO]

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.