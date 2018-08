Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

A 16 month old baby was killed by his father this weekend in the courtyard of the Oak Forrest Apartments in Lewisville, TX. A neighbor who witnessed it, shot the man in the leg. The suspect is now in police custody. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads or refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Police: Father stabbed 16-month-old son to death at Lewisville apartments: https://t.co/SneG1xbP9t pic.twitter.com/LbqOwFttuX — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) August 20, 2018

