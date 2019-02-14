Local DFW News
Crime In Pleasant Grove And The City’s Plan To Reduce It [VIDEO]

Crime is making life a little bit harder for the residents of Pleasant Grove. The City thinks a local car wash is a part of the problem, so they filed a lawsuit in hopes that they will comply.

The owner of a local convenient store, filled with plenty of bullet holes in the windows, says he has to constantly call the police.

Over the years, the news has reported countless shootings, drug deals, murders, and violence in specific areas in Pleasant Grove.

CBS11 reported that the lack of 200 police officers for the city may also be a part of the problem.

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

