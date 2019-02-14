Kruz Newz: Scientists Are Warning of Deer Like Zombie Disease

Scientists are concerned that chronic wasting disease, or CWD, could end up infecting humans. Deer have been infected with this zombie-like disease and people are then eating the deer meat, similar to mad cow disease.



The Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said , “It is probable that human cases of CWD associated with the consumption of contaminated meat will be documented in the years ahead. It is possible that number of human cases will be substantial and will not be isolated events.”

Here's where Chronic Wasting Disease, popularly called Zombie Deer Disease, has been reported in the U.S. Prion diseases like CWD have made the jump from animals to humans before. @weatherchannel https://t.co/jd23vTDSQ9 pic.twitter.com/iUf6xgRdph — Ron Brackett (@rontimes) February 12, 2019

Just as mad cow disease eventually spread to humans, scientists are concerned that chronic wasting disease could end up infecting people. https://t.co/J9rpU0PLWX — TribLIVE.com (@TribLIVE) February 14, 2019

