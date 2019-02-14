CLOSE
Kruz Newz: Scientists Are Warning of Deer Like Zombie Disease

14 reads
Scientists are concerned that chronic wasting disease, or CWD, could end up infecting humans. Deer have been infected with this zombie-like disease and people are then eating the deer meat, similar to mad cow disease.

Per TribLive:

The Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said , “It is probable that human cases of CWD associated with the consumption of contaminated meat will be documented in the years ahead. It is possible that number of human cases will be substantial and will not be isolated events.”

