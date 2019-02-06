Local DFW News
Sad: 16 Year Old Kid Shot To Death In Ft. Worth [VIDEO]

A 16 year old kid was recently shot to death in Ft. Worth, TX. The victim has been identified as Keondurick Glasco-Young. Unfortunately, senseless violence like this happens almost everyday across America.

Police currently don’t have any suspects in custody, although it has been reported that they have do have some leads.

Our prayers go out to the family.

