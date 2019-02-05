Local DFW News
Vaping Goes Wrong: Ft. Worth Man Dies From Vape Pen Mechanical Error [VIDEO]

Smoking is bad for the lungs, no matter the form. Sam Brown, a 24-year-old man from Ft. Worth, recently died when his vape pen exploded in his mouth.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner says that the explosion caused the victim to have a stroke.

Sam Brown’s grandmother is taking the death hard and is still seeking answers.

