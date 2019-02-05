Vaping Goes Wrong: Ft. Worth Man Dies From Vape Pen Mechanical Error [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Smoking is bad for the lungs, no matter the form. Sam Brown, a 24-year-old man from Ft. Worth, recently died when his vape pen exploded in his mouth.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner says that the explosion caused the victim to have a stroke.

Sam Brown’s grandmother is taking the death hard and is still seeking answers.

SEE ALSO: Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John Found Dead In His Home

SEE ALSO: 1 Ft. Worth Man Found Dead In Laundromat

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.