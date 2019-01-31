Breaking: Ft. Worth Worker Killed At Recycling Job [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

A woman was accidentally killed at her job early this morning (January 31) in Fort Worth, Texas. The victim has been identified as Renisha Mitchell.

Somehow, she was crushed to death by a 1-ton bale of recycled material at the Republic Services plant.

This is a very sad and unfortunate story.

Employee crushed to death by 1-ton bale at Fort Worth recycling plant: https://t.co/IuXLI003cM pic.twitter.com/EAocfAFGoa — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) January 31, 2019

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

