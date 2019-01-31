Local DFW News
HomeLocal DFW News

Breaking: Ft. Worth Worker Killed At Recycling Job [VIDEO]

242 reads
Leave a comment

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Recycle can

Source: malerapaso / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

A woman was accidentally killed at her job early this morning (January 31) in Fort Worth, Texas. The victim has been identified as Renisha Mitchell.

Somehow, she was crushed to death by a 1-ton bale of recycled material at the Republic Services plant.

This is a very sad and unfortunate story.

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Black Twitter Uplifts Jussie Smollett After Being Brutally Attacked By MAGA Supporters
25 photos

The Latest:

accident , FORT WORTH , recycling , TM

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty To Nine Counts…
 9 hours ago
02.01.19
50 items
Radio One’s Welcome To Atlanta Big Game Party…
 9 hours ago
02.01.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President
 14 hours ago
02.01.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Nate’s Master Plan Might Be Brilliant…
 20 hours ago
01.31.19
Taraji P Henson Talks Love For Successful Black…
 1 day ago
01.31.19
9 Unspoken Rules Of A Millennial Super Bowl…
 1 day ago
01.31.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Pretty Ricky Still Can’t Get Right
 2 days ago
01.30.19
Three Balloons
McKinney Teen Surprised by Classmates Who Threw a…
 2 days ago
01.30.19
30 items
Werk! Lizzo Is Living Her Best (Thick And…
 2 days ago
01.30.19
New York Attorney General Launches Investigation Into Apple…
 2 days ago
01.30.19
Philadelphia’s Own Marc Byers Named General Manager of…
 2 days ago
01.30.19
Kayvon Webster Talks His New Children’s Book, Growing…
 2 days ago
01.30.19
25 items
Kevin Hart Sends Jussie Smollett ‘Prayers’ After Attack,…
 2 days ago
01.30.19
10 items
B Smith’s Husband Is Parading Around His White…
 2 days ago
01.30.19
These Women Who Would Make Great Hosts Of…
 2 days ago
01.30.19
Nick Cannon To Temporarily Fill In On ‘The…
 3 days ago
01.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close