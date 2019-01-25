DFW
HomeDFW

1 Dallas Teen Dead, Whole Foods Parking Garage Shooting [VIDEO]

231 reads
Leave a comment

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Cordons remain in place at the scene of a shooting in Haringey, north London, that left a man in his 20s fighting for his life in hospital

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

18-year-old Joseph Anthony Pintucci, was recently killed in the Whole Foods parking garage in Dallas, near Park Lane. The shooting happened Thursday night.

Dallas police currently have no suspects in custody and are unsure at the moment why the teen was killed.

This shooting took place literally across the street from NorthPark mall, which is a relatively low-crime area.

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos

The Latest:

shooting , TM , Whole Foods

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 NBA Finals - Game Five
Warriors Skip White House Visit, Meet with Pres.…
 3 hours ago
01.25.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 13 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 21 hours ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 22 hours ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 23 hours ago
01.24.19
Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After…
 23 hours ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Chris Brown Planning To Sue Woman Who Accused…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Chris Brown Released From Custody In Paris, Blasts…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close