Kruz Newz: Woman Goes Viral While Having Major Meltdown at Florida Airport

A video that is going viral video shows an unnamed passenger screaming at a JetBlue airline employee at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, calling him a “rapist,” yelling that she has a gun, as she’s lunging herself onto the counter and then walks away.

Just another day in a sunny place for shady people #Florida #FLL https://t.co/lTY7DauA02 — Chris Mangiapane (@MangInFL) January 8, 2019

