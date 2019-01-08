CLOSE
Kruz Newz: Woman Goes Viral While Having Major Meltdown at Florida Airport

A video that is going viral video shows an unnamed passenger screaming at a JetBlue airline employee at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, calling him a “rapist,” yelling that she has a gun, as she’s lunging herself onto the counter and then walks away.

Close